WATCH: Finally! The sun is back!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Welcome back, sunshine. Too bad it couldn’t bring the warmer back too. Enjoy the dry, sunny weather this afternoon before more rain returns to close out the week. Details below…

THURSDAY:

Thursday is looking cool, but it is the only day this week we get through without any rain, plus a good amount of sun is expected too.

Despite the strong/more direct May sunlight, temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50s with a cool breeze to boot.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out dry. There’s a front that will crawl west towards CNY as the day goes on. Areas in Western New York and the Finger Lakes will see the rain first by noon time. Depending on how fast or slow this stripe of rain from south to north will move eastbound, it may be a while before the rain hits Syracuse and parts east of I-81. When the rain does come, there will be some isolated downpours and plenty of clouds to close out the day Friday.

Temperatures could be a little tricky too Friday because of this front. It’s cooler in the low to mid 50s to the west where there will be more clouds and rain. Places along and east of I-81 have a chance of getting to near 60 where it stays drier longer during the day.

The showers will linger into Saturday as well. It could even be cold enough Saturday morning for the higher elevations south of Syracuse for some wet snow or graupel in the morning!

It stays cool and will probably turn unsettled again Friday, but what about Mother’s Day weekend?