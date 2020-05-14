WATCH: Finally warming up again, but it comes with some rainy weather

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

After the somewhat frosty start Thursday it will turn milder with sun fading behind increasing clouds ahead of an approaching warm front. After 2 or 3 pm, at least a few rain showers are expected to develop, but the majority of the day looks dry. Temperatures will turn more seasonable, reaching well into the 60s for the first time in several days!

FRIDAY:

The warm front will be to our north by Friday morning. There should be a lot of clouds around but not much in the way of precipitation. For the first time in a while, there will also be a bit of humidity in the air. It will ‘feel’ like Spring.

Temperatures Friday are in the 60s.

A cold front swings through Central New York during the afternoon with some showers and even thunderstorms. A few of those storms closer to the Southern Tier could be on the strong side.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather for parts of Central New York Friday afternoon. This means any storms that form could be capable of producing wind gusts over 55 mph, hail, and heavy downpours that could cause some minor flooding.

The farther south and east you travel the severe weather risk increases with a higher chance of damaging winds and large hail with any storms. This is highlighted by the yellow slight risk area in the graphic below. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.

Areas from Syracuse and south and east are at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Any storms that from could produce gusty damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding, and an isolated tornado. Stay tuned for updates and download the Live Doppler 9 App for important instant weather alerts.

The spring feel sticks around into the weekend and it MAY even feel summery come mid to late next week! Click here for details.