WATCH: First full day of Fall to bring heavy, soaking rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Fall officially began Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 when the sun’s rays shined directly over the equator.

TONIGHT:

It’s a breezy, muggy and balmy (summery) night with additional scattered showers continuing. Lows drop only into the mid to upper 60s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the higher elevations. This will carry into the morning.

THURSDAY:



The threat for widespread rain and a few storms goes up Thursday as a slow moving cold front moves into the area and ultimately pushes through Thursday afternoon/evening.

There is going to be plenty of moisture ahead of the front, so we’ll have to watch for periods of very heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, especially in and around urban areas and small streams. Here are more details on the flood potential and the overall setup.



The best time to expect the heaviest and steadiest rain will be between noon and midnight Thursday, first arriving in the Finger Lakes and then slowly moving to the east. Rainfall amounts should range from about 1 to 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts possible when all is said and done by late Thursday night/early Friday. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall Thursday for most in CNY.

We will feel highs rise into the 70s once again on Thursday and it stays on the muggy side.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

The rain quickly moves out after sunrise Friday. It turns cooler, or more seasonable, and drier for the end of the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s.