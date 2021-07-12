WATCH: Flood threat remains as more showers/storms expected Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

A few more showers and storms should develop after midnight thanks to a warm front slowly lifting into and through the region. Any storm that develops tonight could contain very heavy rain that may produce localized flooding and gusty winds.

Lows only drop to within a few degrees of 70, and it’s going to be very muggy too.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Chances of scattered showers and storms goes up once again Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be some dry time mixed in there too, especially Tuesday.

A few of the storms that develop Tuesday and Wednesday will have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging winds and any storm that develops either day likely produces tropical downpours that could very well lead to localized flash flooding, especially near and south and east of Syracuse.

It remains quite steamy with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and closer to 80 Wednesday with more extensive cloud cover expected and possibly slightly more shower/storm activity. On top of that the dew point temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-70s which will make it feel more like Florida or Louisiana!

Lows Tuesday night with evening showers and storms, are only expected to drop to between 70 to 75.

Due to the overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern the flood risk likely sticks with us for much of the upcoming week. Click here for more details.