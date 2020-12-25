WATCH: Flooding rains for parts of Central New York overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT:

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday night across Central New York as a slow moving cold font approaches from the west.

Rainfall amounts between now and sunrise Christmas will range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half for most but south of Syracuse there could be totals in excess of two inches! We won’t even rule out a gusty storm after midnight as the cold front is slated to slide through by Christmas morning.

Watch out for significant ponding of water on roadways, reduced visibility in the heavy rain around the Syracuse area. Some flooding is possible too, especially across the southern part of CNY where Flood Watches and even River Flood warnings are already in effect.

Temperatures will be very mild most Thursday night with readings in the 50s with a gusty south wind! It won’t be until late at night that we drop into the upper 30s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Unfortunately, for those dreaming of that White Christmas it is looking less likely for Central New York. There won’t be much steady precipitation left behind the cold front early Christmas morning when it is finally cold enough for snow and if that’s the case most of CNY could wake up to lots of green.

Temperatures fall out of the 40s into the 30s close to sunrise. Thankfully for Syracuse, it now looks like we would stay above freezing through the day minimizing any threat for icing.

In the afternoon, a few snow showers are expected with little if any accumulation.

WEEKEND:

By Christmas night it appears some significant lake snow develops on a cold west-southwest wind. This kind of wind direction would keep lake snow off Lake Ontario well north of Syracuse, but there could be a little lake snow affecting the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area at times off Lake Erie.

The current thinking is that most significant lake snow will probably set up somewhere between about Watertown and Pulaski and out over the northern half of the Tug Hill Friday night. Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect in these areas through Saturday.

Lake snow is expected to continue through at least the first part of the weekend mainly east of Lake Ontario possibly shifting south a bit Saturday night before ending Sunday. In the most persistent snows, a foot or more of snow is a distinct possibility between Watertown and Pulaski compounded by gusty winds making travel very difficult in these areas.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on the more active weather ahead.