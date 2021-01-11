WATCH: Flurries give way to some sun this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

Any flurries/snow showers to start the afternoon will taper quickly and give way to some sun as the afternoon progresses. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Tonight through Tuesday night, most areas will remain essentially dry under a mainly cloudy sky, though areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario will likely see limited lake effect snow showers and flurries.

SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH THE START OF TUESDAY

A coating to an inch or two of snow is expected tonight and there could be another coating to an inch or two Tuesday too east of Lake Ontario, especially over the Tug Hill, but nothing too significant is expected.

