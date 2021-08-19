WATCH: ‘Fred’ floods CNY overnight, slowly pulls away Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TAKEAWAYS:

– Watch for flooded roadways and road closures for the morning commute

– Wet roads and low visibility with rain

– Heaviest of the rain tapering off after around 8-9am Thursday

– Lighter, more scattered showers the rest of the day

– Stays very muggy

THURSDAY:

Around 1-3” of rain fell overnight from the remnants of ‘Fred’ which is causing numerous flooding issues around the area, especially for the Finger Lakes and areas south of Syracuse.

Watch for flooded roads and road closures as you’re heading out the door for your morning commute.

Outer rainbands on the northern edge of Fred are producing heavy rain for areas north of the Thruway and the North Country.

After about 8-9am we’ll notice the remnants of ‘Fred’ to pivot and start to pull away to our north and east.

The afternoon is drier and there could even be some breaks in the clouds to end the day.

Because of clouds and low-level moisture, temperatures will top out in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

While we expect Friday to be a mainly dry day, there still will be a lot of humidity around to end the week. As a result, the heating of the day could cause a spotty shower/storm, but most get through Friday dry.

Highs to end the week should make it well into the 80s under more breaks of hazy sun.