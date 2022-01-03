WATCH: Frigid and icy Monday morning, wind chill in the teens in the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Bundle up!! It’s quite cold outside, and we’re not warming it up at all today either. Grab all the warm winter gear as you head out the door.

MONDAY:

It’s our coldest morning in nearly 10 months!

Many Central New Yorkers are waking up teens, 10s, single digits, and even some subzero readings farther north!

Watch your step too. The light snow over the weekend and this morning has made the untreated surfaces a little icy.

Despite some breaks of sun, don’t expect things to warm up much as it will be the coldest day of the winter season so far with highs only within a few degrees of 20! In addition to the cold temperatures, a fairly steady northerly breeze near 10 mph will produce wind chills closer to 10 throughout the day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Other than some lake clouds drifting through, Monday night looks to be quiet and cold once again with lows in the teens for most, but single digits will be felt north and east of Syracuse.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

The cold was quick to arrive but is also quick to depart thanks to a southerly flow of milder air on the backside of high pressure drifting east of us for the middle of the week.

Under some more sunshine and a moderating southerly breeze, Tuesday’s high temperatures should jump well into the 30s to possibly 40 for a few with enough sun.

It turns even milder for Wednesday with the southerly wind continuing under increasing clouds. Highs for the middle of the week are expected to climb into the 40s!

Don’t worry winter lovers, it appears it’s going to turn wintry again late in the week! The big question for the end of the week for CNY is how snowy will it be? Stay tuned for updates…