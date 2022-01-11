WATCH: Frigid now, but not for too much longer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have our coldest day in almost a year! Bundle up with all the layers to prevent frostbite. The wind chill temperature will struggle to get above 0° today.

ABOVE ARE THIS MORNING’S BITTERLY COLD READINGS!

THIS AFTERNOON:

BRRR…Many spots in CNY started the day at or below 0° this morning and are struggling to make it to the upper single digits to low teens this afternoon despite intervals of sun. Thankfully, winds are light the rest of today, but even around a 5-mph breeze that’s expected the rest of today will keep wind chills near 0 through the afternoon.

This is dangerously cold if you not taking the proper precautions. Frostbite can settle in as little as 30 to 45 minutes on any exposed skin. Bundle up!

There is also some lingering lake effect around. It’s not amounting to much though today as the flake size is small thanks to the extent of the cold and drier air mass overhead. But, since it’s so cold out you need to watch for slippery, hard packed, icy roads and sidewalks/driveways. Salt is not very effective when it’s this cold out.

TONIGHT:

Change is on the way! Overnight the wind, clouds, and temperatures all increase. Temperatures initially start out in the single digits to near 10. Then towards and especially after midnight milder air makes a run at CNY, and temperatures rise to around 20° by sunrise. The wind picks up from the south too to help push those temperatures up.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re out of the arctic air/freezer Wednesday and back above freezing for many. Temperatures end up in the 30s during the afternoon which makes Wednesday a more seasonable day.

There is a warm front passing to our north Wednesday and a dying cold front approaching later in the day from the northwest. So, that said, there may be some snow showers north of Syracuse and the Thruway up towards Watertown and the Tug Hill. About 1-3” is possible near Watertown and the Tug Hill Wednesday afternoon and early evening with some locally higher amounts in the heart of the Tug Hill.