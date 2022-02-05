WATCH: Frigid tonight, but more comfortable air is ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Everyone is feeling the cold for now but it won’t be with us much longer.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds roll in tonight, but the sky should be clear long enough to allow temperatures to plummet to -10 to 0 for most in CNY, with a few normally colder spots dipping closer to 15 to 20 below zero north and east of Syracuse overnight! Tonight, will likely be the 9th time this winter that Syracuse has dipped below zero! The average number of below zero nights in a winter in Syracuse is 6.

SUNDAY:

It turns more seasonable Sunday with more sunshine and a southerly breeze pushing temperatures up to near 30 degrees for many! This is great news for all the winter enthusiasts, like skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers, etc… Enjoy the fresh snow, but certainly bundle up because the 10 to 15 mph southerly breeze will make it feel more like the teens and low 20s Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

We think enough of a breeze and some more clouds cover being around should help prevent temperatures from falling too much for most Sunday night. Lows are expected to drop to near 20, but low to mid-teens certainly will be felt in the normally colder spots.

MONDAY:

High pressure keeps us dry for one more day Monday with sun fading behind increasing clouds. It’s even milder with highs going above average. We think readings rise into the mid to upper 30s to start the new week.

Temperatures should stay in the 30s by day right into the middle of the week which isn’t bad for the first part of February!