WATCH: Frigid tonight, but turns less harsh Sunday; When does snow arrive?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Arctic air modifies Sunday as we get ready for the storm Sunday night into Monday to end the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT:

High pressure moves right over us tonight, so look for winds to die down but with clear sky temperatures are quick to drop below zero again.

Record low in Syracuse for Sunday morning is -21 set back in 1994 which thankfully is safe! Lows bottom out between 5 and 15 below zero for many tonight with the coldest readings north and east of Syracuse.

SUNDAY:

After another subzero, breath-taking cold start to Sunday, -5 to -15 for many, we do recover with highs climbing into the 20s Sunday under more sunshine and lighter winds. It is expected to turn a bit brisk Sunday afternoon, but nothing like we had Friday and Friday night thankfully!

It is a dry day Sunday with any snow holding off until well after dark, between about 9 and midnight Sunday night, so if you have any plans to ski, shop and or hike you should be in good shape getting around CNY.

New data continues to come in this evening that indicate that Sunday night’s storm still may end up tracking farther west, just south and east of Syracuse. This would ultimately bring milder air in aloft and change our snow to some sleet and even freezing rain overnight Sunday night into the start of Monday. This has the potential to lower our snow totals and cause some more in the way of icing. Stay tuned for updates.