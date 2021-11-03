WATCH: Frosty for many, but a bit more snow for a few tonigh

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

Parts of the Tug Hill in Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties picked up several inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning!

NewsChannel 9 weather watcher Carol Yerdon in Redfield checked in with 9” and counting as of 11am Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

Lake effect rain, snow and graupel is expected to reorganize north of Syracuse this evening and continue into the overnight primarily up across Oswego, Northern Oneida, Lewis, and far Southern Jefferson counties.

Majority see no snow tonight, but a light accumulation is possible, coating to 2 or 3 inches, in and around the Tug Hill.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s for most tonight with some frost likely away from Lake Ontario and outside the lake effect clouds and showers.

So be sure to have the ice scraper handy for Thursday and Friday morning for that matter if you don’t have a garage for your vehicle.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

A bit more lake effect rain and snow is expected, mainly north of Syracuse Thursday into Thursday night with a light additional accumulation possible over the higher terrain east of Lake Ontario in and around the Tug Hill Thursday night.

Highs Thursday are expected to once again be in the mid-40s. Lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s once again with more frost for many.

FRIDAY:

A little lake effect rain and snow could still be around to start Friday primarily near and east of the Lake Ontario shoreline before dissipating as Friday progresses. High pressure building in from the southwest will be the main squasher of the lingering lake effect, and provider of more sun on Friday.

Highs to end the week should climb closer to 50 under more in the way of sunshine.

WEEKEND:

High pressure for the most part looks to remain in charge across CNY and much of the Northeast right into the first weekend of November!! It’s always nice to see the sunshine, especially in the cloudiest month of the year! Highs should climb well into the 50s Saturday and Sunday too! Enjoy everyone!