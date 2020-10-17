WATCH: Frosty night across CNY then a weekend warm up

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

Skies remain clear to partly cloudy overnight. This will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s.

This is cold enough for some patchy frost to form. For areas where the growing season hasn’t ended yet, there is a Frost Advisory Friday night through Saturday morning where temperatures are forecast to drop to close to freezing. This includes Onondaga, Oswego, Wayne, Cayuga, Seneca, and Yates counties.

SATURDAY:

The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday still appears to stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason, we think the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend.

There could be a couple lake effect showers east of Lake Ontario into the Tug Hill Saturday morning but most stay dry with some sunshine. Everyone will feel the cool weather as temperatures are still in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

It gets a little warmer and stays dry for Sunday. Southerly winds will import milder air our way so it should be the warmest day of the weekend.

The southerly winds bring more moisture our way so expect more of a mix of clouds and sun and it will remain dry.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Another cold front brings some rain to Central New York Sunday night into Monday. The front will not make much progress to our south and should be close enough to us through to week to keep at least the threat of showers in our forecast right through Friday.