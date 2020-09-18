WATCH: Frosty start to the weekend!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be mainly clear and winds will settle Friday night, setting the stage for an unseasonably cold night. There will probably be areas of frost, possibly including the Syracuse area.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning for all of CNY Friday night into Saturday morning.

Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s for most, but normally colder spots away from the lakes could drop into the upper 20s to mid-30s!

Warmest readings Friday night and each of the next several nights where frost is not expected will be regions close to, or right along the immediate lake shores. Lows in these areas will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

The cooler air will be with us through the weekend too, but it will be bright looking after a frosty start!

THIS WEEKEND:

If apple picking is on your agenda this weekend, then you have the perfect fall weather for it! Break out those jackets and sunglasses.

It’ll definitely be a seasonably cool weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday daytime highs will only get close to or barely above 60°. Luckily we’ll have a bright sun and light wind to enjoy.

Don’t forget about those plants at night! We could be challenging a record low temperature come Sunday morning as lows come pretty close to the freezing mark.

The average first 32 degree low temperature in Syracuse is October 16th. Last year the first low of 32 degrees was on November 4th. The earliest we’ve felt that kind of cold was on September 13th, 1943.