WATCH: Frosty tonight, warmer for the first weekend of November

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Cayuga Lake. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure keeps us clear, dry and cold again tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s. Another frosty one!

WEEKEND:

High pressure for the most part looks to remain in charge across CNY and much of the Northeast right into the first weekend of November!!

SATURDAY:

It’s always nice to see the sunshine, especially in the cloudiest month of the year! Saturday will be perfect November weather for a parade. With ample sunshine, temperatures rise into the mid 50s.

*Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday.*

SUNDAY:

The nice weather continues Sunday, but it’s getting warmer. Temperatures make it close to 60 to round out the weekend. Great weekend for yardwork, especially since the wind is light.