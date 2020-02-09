WATCH: Getting a little warmer Sunday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

After a very bitter cold start to the morning we should rebound nicely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the low to mid 30s. There’s a quick system moving over the Southern Tier to give us some light snow showers during the day. Little to no accumulation is expected.

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

Our next weather maker makes a run at us. A new area of low pressure quickly moves towards us from the Great Lakes Sunday night. Some wet snow is expected to arrive between 9-11pm.  

Light snow falls overnight into early Monday morning. A coating up to 3” of accumulation is likely. The snow quickly changes over to rain after sunrise Monday. Temperatures are going to be near 40 on Monday so most of the snow we pick up overnight Sunday will likely melt.

