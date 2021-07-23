WATCH: Getting away with another dry day for most of CNY Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

We have more sunshine Friday! Enjoy the comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity too.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday afternoon mainly east of Syracuse, but it shouldn’t ruin any outdoor plans for most. In comparison to the weather we’ve been dealing with this month, the drier weather pattern continues going into the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND:

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. We have sunshine on Saturday fading behind increasing clouds. The humidity will start coming up Saturday as well.

Our next system to bring rain and storms will impact us going into Sunday. Showers are expected to move into CNY after sunset Saturday evening and move west to east across the state overnight through Sunday morning.

Sunday morning will likely be wet and possibly a little stormy. But, if the cold front moves quick enough we may be able to enjoy a sunny and dry afternoon.

We’re still fine tuning the timing of the rain for Sunday, so stay tuned on-air and right here on LocalSYR.com over the weekend for updates.