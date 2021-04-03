WATCH: Getting warmer, more seasonable Saturday afternoon

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Some spring-like improvements for the holiday weekend!

SATURDAY:

Our temperatures, with some more sunshine, will rise to near 50 for the afternoon. We still have a bit of a westerly breeze, but it isn’t as gusty as it was on Friday.

Our sun begins to fade later in the day as clouds increase.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

The increase in clouds is associated with a weak disturbance to our north and an associated warm front. This could bring some spotty rain and/or snow showers late Saturday night/early Sunday, but nothing significant.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Shortly after sunrise Easter Sunday, we turn quieter and the sky should brighten up a bit too. Sunshine Sunday afternoon should boost our temperatures into the mid 50s.

