WATCH: Getting warmer, pushing 90° again tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

After some patchy fog, expect drier weather and more sunshine Sunday. Our warming trend continues with temperatures well into the 80s.

There’s a weak trough up north that could spark off a couple of showers for anyone in the North Country and the Adirondacks late in the day. Otherwise, get the garden hoses out for your plants and gardens Sunday.

MONDAY:

By Monday, it looks like we are pushing 90 degrees again.  And, it looks even hotter Tuesday! The oppressive humidity is back too…

