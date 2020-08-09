WATCH: Getting warmer, pushing 90° again tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
SUNDAY:
After some patchy fog, expect drier weather and more sunshine Sunday. Our warming trend continues with temperatures well into the 80s.
There’s a weak trough up north that could spark off a couple of showers for anyone in the North Country and the Adirondacks late in the day. Otherwise, get the garden hoses out for your plants and gardens Sunday.
MONDAY:
By Monday, it looks like we are pushing 90 degrees again. And, it looks even hotter Tuesday! The oppressive humidity is back too…
