WATCH: Gorgeous evening across CNY!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Comfortably mild Sunday night under a mainly clear sky with lows in the 50s to low 60s and the humidity is expected to stay in check too.

MONDAY:

By Monday, heat and humidity are making a return as a warm front slides north of us. This may trigger a shower/storm or two towards sunset, mainly north of Syracuse, to round out the long weekend but again, most are dry.

Highs climb well into the 80s to near 90 Monday! Yes, the best pool/beach day of the long holiday weekend looks to be Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Odds for at least a few showers and storms goes up Monday night after sunset thanks to a disturbance moving in late Monday night. It’s breezy and quite stuffy with lows only between 70 and 75!

TUESDAY:

A cold front to the north slowly approaches but should stay far enough north of the state so that any shower/storm activity around should be somewhat limited. Any storms that do develop could be strong too with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

It’s a breezy, muggy, and very warm/hot day too with highs climbing well into the 80s to possibly 90 if we see enough sun.

MIDWEEK:

The cold front north slides into the region later Wednesday and pushes through Wednesday night/early Thursday. This will result in additional scattered showers and storms midweek and any storm that does develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay tuned.