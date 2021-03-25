WATCH: Gorgeous this afternoon but changes are ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

We are between storm systems today and as a result the weather will be great!

The combination of a southwesterly wind and the late March sun will help push highs into the low to even mid 70s! This would make today the warmest day of this current stretch of warm weather, and quite possibly the warmest day of 2021! Our record high for Thursday, by the way, is 78 degrees set back in 1988.

TONIGHT:

A warm front will slide in and help trigger some rain and possibly even an embedded thunderstorm or two towards and especially after midnight. It will be mild and breezy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s!

FRIDAY:

A pretty strong storm system will slide just north of CNY and swing a cold front through during the late morning/midday hours. There could even be a few more thunderstorms until midday Friday when a cold front sweeps through the region. Any storm that develops Friday morning could have gusty winds and downpours.

It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s in the morning. Temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon and evening though. It will also be a quite windy in the afternoon with southwest winds in Syracuse gusting to 40 mph and closer to Lake Ontario 50 mph wind gusts are possible!

A second cold front will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly. Highs should crack 50 thanks to some of the late March sun.

Another storm system will race in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday and trigger some rain showers to develop to end the weekend. It will be windy Sunday too with a morning/midday high well into the 50s before dropping back into the 40s during the afternoon.

Any rain showers will probably mix with if not end as a little snow shower/flurry activity near and especially after sunset Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though.