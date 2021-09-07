WATCH: Gorgeous this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

There were a couple of spotty lake showers north of Syracuse in Oswego County to start the day, but that’s long gone now as high pressure settles in from the west.

It’s a gorgeous rest of your Tuesday with highs warming well into the 70s under a good deal of September sunshine!

TONIGHT:

It’s breezy and quite balmy tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and lows dropping only into the mid to upper 60s. A few showers could develop after midnight for areas north of Syracuse, closer to Watertown.

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front is slated to arrive in CNY Wednesday afternoon with another round of showers and a few storms developing after 9 or 10 am. Any storm that develops Wednesday afternoon could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs midweek should climb well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine/dry time Wednesday. It’s going to be breezy day too.

