WATCH: Grab the jacket, a fall chill is with us Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Friday is a breezy day with a few lake effect showers to start, but during the afternoon some sun will develop.

A fall feel is expected to round out the week too with highs struggling to make it to 70, some areas likely won’t get out of the mid 60s! The steady, at times gusty, northwest breeze will only make it feel cooler. You’ll probably want to find that hoodie and or light sweater as you may very well need it when you are out and about.

The air aloft could even be cool enough to help produce a waterspout or two over Lake Ontario Friday thanks to the difference between the cooler air moving over the warmer lake water. Keep an eye out over the lake, especially you boaters!

WEEKEND:

The weekend starts off decent but could turn somewhat damp come Sunday. If you are trying to decide which day to make outdoor plans, it appears Saturday will be most cooperative. Both days are seasonably cool.