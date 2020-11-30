WATCH: Grab the rain coats; Steady rain spreads across CNY Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

MONDAY:

A strengthening area of low pressure will track up the Appalachian Mountains Monday. This system has plenty of moisture to work with, but all of the precipitation Monday will fall as rain as temperatures will be in the 40s during the day.

Rain will arrive shortly after sunrise and continue to be steady, even heavy at times through the afternoon.

Yes, temperatures will remain in the 40s during the daylight Monday but could briefly touch the low 50s Monday evening as the rain tapers. Rain totals will range from 0.5”-1” with locally higher amounts possible.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The low pressure system slides north of us Monday night. In the wake of the strong storm system it will be breezy and pretty mild with just a few scattered rain showers around Monday night. Lows will only drop into the low 40s after feeling the 50s to start the night!

TUESDAY:

The storm that impacts us Monday stalls and spins just to the north of Lake Ontario Tuesday.

It will usher in colder air and some limited wrap around moisture in during the day. This will first result in some rain showers redeveloping Tuesday.

As temperatures drop during the day, the rain will at least mix with, if not change to snow showers during the afternoon, especially across the higher terrain. Most will see little to no snow accumulation during the day.