WATCH: Grab the sunglasses and get ready for some warm November weather

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY:

In the wake of Tuesday night’s warm front, Wednesday morning we are off and running temperature wise, as a southerly breeze brings in an unseasonably warm air mass our way. Highs rise into the 60s, some 20 degrees warmer than the first two days of the week!

What will make the 60s feel even better Wednesday will be a lot of sunshine throughout the day too!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A breeze will persist and prevent temperatures from falling too much under a mainly clear sky. Lows will be near 45.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure to the southeast will stay in control of the weather across Central New York Thursday, Friday and beyond! This will result in a pretty good deal of sun and unseasonably warm air for the next several days to come. Highs should make the 60s! It certainly will not look nor feel like November in CNY. Enjoy!