WATCH: Grab the winter coats! It’s a cold, blustery Monday

In the wake of a strong cold front that moved through late Sunday afternoon, winds are gusting up to 40-50+ mph into the start of Monday.

Since wind gusts of this magnitude are expected a Wind Advisory is in effect for most of CNY through the start of Monday.

MONDAY:

Monday will start off windy with more clouds than not and possibly a few flurries, but high pressure will build in quickly and provide a good deal of sunshine by the late morning and afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s to low 30s much of the day so dress accordingly if you will be heading out.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will slide south and east of CNY and the Northeast late Monday night and a southeast breeze will begin to develop towards Tuesday morning. The breeze will cause temperatures to start to rise around daybreak Tuesday. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be a breezy day with lots of sunshine and will be the pick day of the week!

The southerly breeze on the backside of the high pressure system will push high temperatures up well into the 60s Tuesday afternoon! Enjoy!

MIDWEEK:

Changes start to take place Wednesday with some rain showers developing during the midday/afternoon and will bring about a big change in the weather for the last half of the week to start the month of April.