WATCH: Gray and a little damp this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The rest of today will be mainly gray and a bit damp with a passing rain/snow shower or two possible as temperatures slowly drop from the upper 30s to around 40 into the mid-30s during the afternoon. There will be also a touch of rain and higher terrain snow off Lake Ontario will be around too, but not amount to much.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be tranquil under a mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 20s. This means any slush and water on streets, parking lots and sidewalks that are not treated will be freezing up so be careful if you are out and about tonight into early Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be a quiet day with lots of clouds around. We will watch low pressure track to our south over southern Pennsylvania. Some moisture from this system may sneak north into central New York so we won’t rule out a few passing rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.