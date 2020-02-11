WATCH: Gray with a spotty rain/snow shower possible this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

We’re pretty quiet today with lots of clouds around and a passing rain/snow shower or a bit of drizzle/flurry activity around. Most of the precipitation with an area of low pressure tracking to the south of us over southern Pennsylvania will stay south of CNY.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

There will be a brief window where a little lake effect snow develops after 8 this evening east of Lake Ontario which will sink south to near Syracuse mainly after midnight.

About 1 to 3” of snow will be possible east of Lake Ontario, especially across the Tug Hill. Areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse will probably only see a coating to an inch or so by Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the upper 20s. There will likely be some slick spots developing, especially on secondary roads late tonight into early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High and dry midweek with some sun expected to develop. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Another bigger storm system, but not as big as last Friday, will affect the region late Wednesday night into Thursday with snow and possibly a little bit of a wintry mix on Thursday.

