WATCH: Great, seasonable start to the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS WEEKEND:

For outdoor enthusiasts, this weekend may be the best of the winter so far this winter season.

Milder air is headed our way and it looks like temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are above normal. In fact, on Sunday we reach the mid 40s.

The initial push of milder air will lead to an increase in clouds, especial north of Syracuse, Saturday but we stay dry.

MONDAY:

We continue the mild theme on Monday but clouds are returning. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring some rain in by Tuesday.