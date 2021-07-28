WATCH: Great this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

The weather stays quiet tonight with high pressure remaining in control, but some clouds will try to work in towards Thursday morning. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

LATE WEEK:

A stronger cold front moves in from the northwest with a few scattered showers and storms expected to develop Thursday afternoon and especially during the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

We turn cooler, and possibly cool enough to produce a few lake effect rain showers primarily Friday morning with highs struggling to make the low to mid 70s!

There could even be a waterspout or two popping up over Lake Ontario Friday thanks to the difference between the cooler air moving over the warmer lake water.