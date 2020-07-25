WATCH: Great weather to start to the weekend!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

High pressure will assist in heating us up and keeping us rain-free over the weekend. We should still be in the upper 80s to start on Saturday. The humidity will be held in check, so it won’t feel that uncomfortable for most.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, however, dew points are creeping up plus the temperatures likely reaches into the low 90s. Syracuse’s record for the day is 94 set in 1939.

The daytime heating on its own won’t be enough to get showers and storms started. We need an additional ‘trigger’.

That trigger is a cold front approaching Central New York Monday so our shower and storm threat will increase to start the new week.