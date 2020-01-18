WATCH: Gusty winds, heavy snow at times this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEEKEND:

A storm moving out of the Ohio Valley will is spreading snow across CNY Saturday. In its wake, lake effect snow will bring additional accumulations Sunday.

TAKEAWAYS:

A storm will affect the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night

CNY will see accumulating snow (about 1-4 inches for most by Saturday evening with more in higher elevations)

Wind gusts could exceed 20-30 mph Saturday evening/Sunday

Travel will likely become at least somewhat challenging Saturday afternoon

Steady snow tapers Saturday evening to a lighter wintry mix south of thruway

Lake effect kicks in by Sunday morning



TIMING:

Heaviest snow will fall between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

After 8 p.m. snow will taper to a light wintry mix south of the thruway.

Snow continues to accumulate east of Lake Ontario, except for closer to the shoreline where some freezing rain and sleet mix in.

ACCUMULATIONS:

The best chances for the most significant snow will occur north of Syracuse where the colder air is locked in longer (around the Tug Hill and northern Oneida County).

We’re thinking most of CNY picks up about 1-4” of snow Saturday afternoon, with an additional inch overnight Saturday. This will bring a 24-hour total of about 2-5” for most, with up to 8” in the hilltops south of Syracuse by Sunday morning.

There will be higher amounts across the Tug Hill and the southern Adirondacks where snow is expected to fall longer. Up to a foot or more of snow is expected for the heart of the Tug Hill in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties and parts of northern Oneida County.

It’s also going to get quite windy again! Beginning Saturday evening and through much of Sunday, winds will be gusting as high as 30-45 mph.

Wind picks up Saturday evening and continues to be gust Sunday.

Saturday night some sleet or freezing rain will mix in from the Syracuse west into the Finger Lakes. The wintry mix would be light so any freezing rain would cause just a light glaze.

North of Syracuse mainly snow continues to fall most of Saturday night.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder with some lake snow. Lake effect begins east of Lake Ontario but it on the move during the afternoon. Watch out for some squalls in Syracuse midday, accumulations will be quick but minimal. The wind is still gusty for everyone Sunday which will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. Temperatures are holding in the 20s.