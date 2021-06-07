WATCH: Hazy, Hot, and Humid again Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Keep cool today!! We’re on heat wave watch with highs back in the 90s Monday!

MONDAY:

A ridge of high pressure that controlled the weather around CNY this past weekend will actually guide some moisture up into the area from the southwest. The system that brought us the sunshine over the weekend ironically is going to be at least partially responsible for increasing the humidity and shower/storm chances Monday through Wednesday.

We’ll start to the day dry with lots of sun. Expect more clouds during the afternoon and a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

If you have plans out and about to boat, jump in a lake/pool don’t go canceling your plans but be sure to keep an eye on Live Doppler 9 during the second half of the day.

Highs should have no trouble sneaking into the low 90s early Monday afternoon which will make for the first official heatwave of 2021 that began Saturday. By the way, the definition of a heatwave in CNY is at least 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree heat.

Also, the longest consecutive stretch of 90+ degree days in June in Syracuse is 4 which has happened many times, most recently last June. We could match, or possibly even exceed that run over the next few days! Click here for more interesting numbers regarding the heat…

MONDAY NIGHT:

After a couple of spotty evening showers/storms, Monday night should be quiet, warm, and muggy with lows within a few degrees of 70.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

The humidity peaks Tuesday and Wednesday with the best chance of seeing the most numerous showers and storms develop being Tuesday.

A few more showers and storms are expected Wednesday too as a cold front slides into the area from the north. Temperatures are expected to at least make it well into the 80s Tuesday. But added clouds, showers/storms and a slightly cooler air mass may make it tough for us to make it any higher than that.

A few more showers and storms are expected Wednesday, but the coverage should be less with more breaks of sun, and therefore we think we have a better shot of hitting 90 again Wednesday.

It still looks like we cool off at least a little bit and turn less humid behind a weakening cold front that’s expected to pass through later Wednesday afternoon/night.