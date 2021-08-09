WATCH: Hazy, warm and muggy tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

The thermometer reached 90 Monday afternoon in Syracuse likely kicking off the beginning of the third heat wave of the year as hot and muggy air continues to settle in over the Great Lakes and Northeast. Again, a heat wave in CNY is defined as at least 3 consecutive 90+ degree days which we think is a good bet.

TONIGHT:

It’s warm and muggy tonight with an isolated shower possible and lows in the low 70s for many. It’ll be another tough night of sleep without the AC.

TUESDAY:

A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of CNY, including the Greater Syracuse Tuesday.

A warm front approaching from the west will instigate a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Any storms that move through CNY could be strong with gusty, damaging winds and torrential rain. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry time, and it’s going to remain very steamy too with highs in the low to possibly mid-90s.

When you combine highs in the low 90s and the high humidity levels the feel like readings should climb to between 95 to near 100 for the second half of Tuesday! These kind of feel like readings are dangerous and is what prompted the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories for Tuesday and this likely will be the case again for the second half of Wednesday and Thursday too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms scoot through the region Tuesday night thanks to a reinforcing warm front moving through. Lows drop to between 70 and 75.

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy, hot and humid Wednesday with a spotty shower/storm or two possible, but much of Wednesday also is looking dry. Highs should once again climb to between 90 and 95 with heat indices (feel like) ranging from 95 to 100.

The higher heat and humidity are expected to persist through the week, so if you are not a fan of it hang in there! A much more comfortable air mass is slated to arrive just in time for the weekend.

Odds of seeing showers and storms is expected to creep up later in the week, but almost every day this week will feature a good amount of dry time.