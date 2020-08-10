WATCH: Hazy, warm and muggy tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A couple of evening storms will dissipate well south and east of Syracuse near/just after sunset. Otherwise, it will be a warm, muggy night with areas of fog and lows dropping into the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

The heat and humidity doesn’t break quite yet. In fact, it looks even a touch hotter Tuesday! It’s still very humid too. Feels like readings will be well into the 90s in the afternoon once again.

A slow-moving cold front is approaching the area during the afternoon and evening. This will bring a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops Tuesday/early Tuesday night will have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and hail, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

After a few more showers and storms come through CNY Tuesday evening with a cold front the weather will quiet down for the overnight. Thanks to the cold front coming through Tuesday night the severe storm potential will be limited at best. It will turn a bit cooler and less humid during the overnight period too with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks pretty good with some sun and just a very slight risk for a lingering shower/storm well south and east of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-80s.