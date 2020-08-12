WATCH: Heat backs off for midweek but still very warm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

It will turn a bit cooler and less humid during the overnight with lows in the mid-60s and there could be areas of fog developing too.

By the way, if you’re up late (or early Wednesday morning), look up at the sky for a chance to see the Perseid Meteor shower! Click here for more details.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks pretty good! It’s still a warm day, but it won’t feel nearly as hot or humid. Any threat of rain should stay well south of Syracuse thanks to high pressure settling in from the north and west. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Your Wednesday night will be great with a mainly clear sky and comfortable temperatures and humidity levels as high pressure to the north keeps us nice and tranquil. Lows will drop to around 60 with a bit of fog in outlying areas.

Again, check out the meteor shower if you get a chance between 11 and midnight roughly for the best viewing without the moon, plus there will be less moisture in the air compared to Tuesday night. Enjoy!

LATE WEEK:

More sunshine and classic summer time temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s both days too. There MAY be a few extra clouds entering the sky Friday due to some moisture down south of New York State trying to creep a little farther north during the day.

At this point it appears the moisture in the form of clouds and showers will stay south of CNY Friday through the upcoming weekend but we will be watching this closely and if something changes we will let you know over the next couple of days.