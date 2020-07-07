WATCH: Heat continues as humidity comes up

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its tenth 90 degree day of the year Monday afternoon passing the average number of 90+ degree days we feel all year! This is only the beginning of the hottest stretch of the year too!

OVERNIGHT:

Overnight will be less comfortable under a clear to partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

A bit more cloud cover will mix with the sun Tuesday. A spotty shower/storm or two is possible during the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday afternoon as the humidity really ramps up. Feel like readings will range from 95 to 100 much of the afternoon and early evening which is why there’s a Heat Advisory in effect for many Tuesday. Click here for more details.

We’re in the midst of the 2nd heat wave of the year and this one could be one of the longest 90+ degree stretches Syracuse has felt since 1902! For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Other than a spotty evening storm or two, the night will be quiet, pretty warm and muggy. Lows will only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, we will see the best chance of experiencing a few scattered showers/storms as a weakening cold front slides in and washes out near the region.

Unfortunately, the cold front that washes out near us Wednesday will not cool us down at all for the rest of the week. Instead it will only likely turn even hotter and stay mainly dry too for the last half of the week.