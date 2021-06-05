WATCH: Heat, heat and more heat this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans that involve water this weekend? If so, you are in luck since it looks like it’s going to be mainly dry, quite sunny, and unseasonably hot!

SATURDAY:

We have an area of low pressure to our northwest and high pressure to our south. The high pressure is what influences our weather the most. The ridge of high pressure ultimately brings us sunshine, it also brings warmth in from the southwest. With the close proximity of the high and low, we will have a gusty wind, especially in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

High temperatures are going to climb at least well into the 80s if not 90 Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

It’s another quiet, mild night. Lows are only dropping into the 60s.

SUNDAY:

High pressure remains in charge. Temperatures rise to 90 or better on Sunday as humidity levels come up slowly too.

NEXT WEEK:

If you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it lingers beyond this weekend.

The ridge of high pressure building in this weekend will rule into much of the first full week of June resulting in a good deal of sun, more humidity, and highs well into the 80s and low 90s at least for several days.

This could very well be the first heatwave of 2021 possibly starting Saturday. By the way, the definition of a heatwave in CNY is at least 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree heat.

The longest consecutive stretch of 90+ degree days in June in Syracuse is 4 which has happened many times, most recently last June. We could match, or possibly even exceed that run next week!