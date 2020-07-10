WATCH: Heat wave continues into Friday for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 13th 90 degree day of the year Thursday afternoon as our hottest stretch of the year continues.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

After we reached 98 (our warmest temperature in eight years) earlier Thursday, Central New York’s temperatures will be slow to drop tonight. Most areas settle in the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.

FRIDAY:

The last day of the work week starts like the last few days with hazy sunshine and temperatures climbing close to 90 degrees by midday Friday. Factoring the humidity, it will feel like it is between 95 and 100 during the peak heating of the afternoon.

Unlike Thursday, a few scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with heavy rain the greatest threat.

WEEKEND:

The heat breaks this weekend and our chances for scattered showers and storms increase.

First, a weakening Tropical Storm Fay is heading toward eastern New York Friday night. Some steady rain on the western edge of this storm may reach as far west as Oneida, Madison and Chenango counties.

The tropical moisture from Fay departs quickly but on Saturday a cold front is approaching us from the west so we expect at least some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

This front will bring relief from the heat and the humidity. Temperatures end up more seasonable by the end of the weekend.

We’re in the midst of the 2nd heat wave of the year and this one will likely be one of the longest 90+ degree stretches Syracuse has felt since 1902! For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.