WATCH: Heat wave to reach its peak Thursday in Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its twelfth 90 degree day of the year Wednesday afternoon and we are only in the middle of the hottest stretch of the year!

WEDNESDAY:

The weather is quiet the rest of Wednesday overnight it is quiet in Central New York. It is hazy and muggy with some patchy fog forming.

Unfortunately, a cold front near us Wednesday overnight will not bring us relief from the current heat.

THURSDAY:

The cold front that brought showers and storms Wednesday washes out before it has a chance to move through Central New York so we remain in the heat on Thursday. In fact, it may be the warmest day yet of this current heat wave. Temperatures in the mid-90s are likely and given the humidity it will feel like it is 100 or better in the afternoon. Try to avoid extended periods of strenuous activity during the peak heating of the midday and afternoon and stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Despite the heat and the humidity around Thursday, we feel our chances for any showers or t-storms is rather low. There are no additional lifting ‘mechanisms’ like a front or jet stream disturbance nearby. In addition, warm air aloft will help to ‘cap’ the atmosphere to make it tough for clouds to build and produce precipitation.

We’re in the midst of the 2nd heat wave of the year and this one will likely be one of the longest 90+ degree stretches Syracuse has felt since 1902! For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather on the way click here.