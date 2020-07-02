WATCH: Heating things up! Pushing 90° Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The upper level low affecting us the earlier part of the night will weaken and pull out of the Northeast Thursday. This will leave us with a mainly dry Thursday.

There is a weak cold front dropping in from the north on Friday. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with so the chance for a couple of storms Friday afternoon is still rather low.

Temperatures will respond to more in the way of early July sunshine as highs will probably range from about 85 to near 90 both Thursday and Friday! It will also turn a little more humid late in the week too.

