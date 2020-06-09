WATCH: Heating things up the next few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

High pressure will slowly slide east of us as a warm front passes by to the north Tuesday. More of a southerly flow begins to develop Tuesday afternoon into midweek which will push more heat and humidity into the region.

Highs will be well into the 80s under a blend of sun and clouds with any showers accompanying a warm front likely staying north of CNY.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will not be as comfortable for sleeping Tuesday night with some clouds, a bit of a breeze and more humidity working in. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure just off the East Coast will help usher in hot and muggy air for Wednesday with some hazy sun and just a couple of spotty showers and storms expected amongst the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid-90s with enough sun which will be in record territory! Click here for more details on the possible record heat.

Feel like readings Wednesday afternoon could reach 95 to near 100! So be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you will be outside for extended period of time.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will move in late Wednesday night/early Thursday with some showers and storms. After the cold front it will turn cooler and more comfy with a nice breeze for the last half of the week!