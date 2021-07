WATCH: Heavy downpours and strong storms possible Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

A stalled front just to the south of CNY Saturday acts as railroad tracks ‘directing’ an area of low pressure moving up along the front

Saturday is looking like a damp day with numerous showers and storms. We need to be on guard because there again looks to be the potential for some heavy downpours and with the wet weather recently the possibility for localized flooding is there.

There is now a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of Central New York through Saturday night. Read more here

Highs Saturday may not get out of the 70s if there are more showers and clouds than not.

SUNDAY:

Sunday still looks like the better day of the weekend as low pressure is heading to our east. We can’t make Sunday a dry day, it’ll be a bit damp but there won’t be heavy downpours like on Saturday. We should see our highs sneak back into the mid 70s to end the weekend with humidity levels easing over the weekend too. The best chance for any sun Sunday is north and west of Syracuse.