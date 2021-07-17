WATCH: Heavy downpours and strong storms possible Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

A stalled front just to the south of CNY Saturday acts as railroad tracks ‘directing’ an area of low pressure moving up along the front

Saturday is looking like a damp day with numerous showers and storms. We need to be on guard because there again looks to be the potential for some heavy downpours and with the wet weather recently the possibility for localized flooding is there.

There is now a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of Central New York through Saturday night. Read more here

Highs Saturday may not get out of the 70s if there are more showers and clouds than not.

SUNDAY:

Sunday still looks like the better day of the weekend as low pressure is heading to our east. We can’t make Sunday a dry day, it’ll be a bit damp but there won’t be heavy downpours like on Saturday. We should see our highs sneak back into the mid 70s to end the weekend with humidity levels easing over the weekend too.  The best chance for any sun Sunday is north and west of Syracuse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index
Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area