WATCH: Heavy rain and localized flooding possible tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TAKEAWAYS:

– Heaviest, steadiest rain after 8pm

– 1-2” per hour rainfall rates

– Flash flood threat for all of CNY

– Greatest flood threat south and east of Syracuse

– Heaviest rain pulling east around 5-9am Thursday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The remnants of ‘Fred’ are expected to slide just south of Syracuse Wednesday night after 10 or 11. This will cause steady, at times very heavy rain (tropical downpours), especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway.



Rainfall amounts of at least 1 to 3 inches is a distinct possibility by 8 am Thursday for most. Upwards of 4 or 5 inches is possible across the Southern Finger Lakes, Catskills, and Southern Tier. Because of this, some flash flooding is possible, especially south of Syracuse where the heaviest rain is expected.

The Tioughnioga River at Cortland, Oneida Creek at Oneida and the Mowhawk River at Delta Dam are all expected to crest in the minor flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

It’s a tropical feel Wednesday night with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 70.

THURSDAY:

Heavy rain to start Thursday will taper to a few scattered showers/storms mid to late Thursday morning as the remnants of ‘Fred’ slowly pulls east.

The afternoon is drier and there could even be some breaks in the clouds to end the day.

Because of clouds and low-level moisture, temperatures will top out in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

While we expect Friday to be a mainly dry day, there still will be a lot of humidity around to end the week. As a result, the heating of the day could cause a spotty shower/storm, but most get through Friday dry.

Highs to end the week should make it well into the 80s under more breaks of hazy sun.