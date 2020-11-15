WATCH: Rain exits quickly this evening, but it stays windy tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THIS EVENING:

A strong line of storms with a strong cold front will sweep through and be out of CNY by 7 or 8 this evening with wind gusts upwards of 50-60+ mph possible for some. Winds will slowly ease a bit after 8 or 9 this evening with just a few lingering showers this evening. Temperatures will cool into the 40s.

OVERNIGHT:

It will turn colder tonight and remain quite windy too, but again the strongest winds will ease late this evening into the overnight. A few scattered showers of rain possibly mixed with snow overnight, mainly across the higher terrain. Best chance of snow across CNY will be across the Tug Hill compliments of Lake Ontario. There may be a slushy coating to an inch or two across the Tug Hill, but most will not see any snow accumulation tonight.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s.

MONDAY:

It will be blustery to start the week with a little lake snow east of Lake Ontario up across the Tug Hill, while just a few mainly morning snow and rain showers will be possible for the rest of CNY. Highs will be near 45.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be brisk but not as windy as Monday with a few inches of lake snow possible east of Lake Ontario, not near Lake Ontario but east of 81 up across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill. Most will not see much, if any snow around Monday night in CNY. Lows will be in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

A reinforcing cold front will swing through Tuesday morning with a little burst of snow for many. This little burst of snow will be followed by a spray of snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario on a brisk west-northwest wind. A slushy coating to an inch or so of snow is possible for all Tuesday, but there could be a couple inches across the hills in spots.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s. Brrrr…

After a cold and mainly quiet Wednesday we will see a warm up to round out the week. Stay tuned.