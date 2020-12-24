WATCH: Heavy rain expected over Central New York by late Thursday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT:

It will be breezy and mild overnight. Temperatures won’t move much and for most end up close to 40 by moning.

While most of the night is rain-free, a few showers toward daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will start off mainly dry with a gusty southerly breeze and it will be mild too with temperatures rising through the 40s and into the 50s during the afternoon! There may be a few scattered showers during the morning/midday, but the steadier and heavier rain will likely arrive during the afternoon and into Christmas Eve itself.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT:

Rain will be heavy at times Thursday night and we can’t even rule out a gusty storm after midnight as a cold front is slated to slide through late Thursday night/early Christmas morning.

Rainfall amounts between noon Thursday and sunrise Friday will range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half, possibly upwards of two inches for areas south of Syracuse!

Watch out for significant ponding of water on roadways, reduced visibility in the heavy rain and some minor flooding too, especially across the southern part of CNY where Flood Watches are already in effect.

Temperatures will be very mild most Thursday night too with lows come Christmas morning expected to drop into the 30s, but most of the night readings will probably be in the 50s with a gusty south wind!

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Unfortunately, for those dreaming of that White Christmas it looks like a close call for Central New York. It now looks like there will not be much precipitation left behind the cold front early to mid Christmas morning and if that’s the case most of CNY could wake up to lots of green.

It will be blustery with rain changing over to a brief period of snow early Christmas morning. Any accumulation of snow would be light. Temperatures will be falling out of the 40s to near 30 in the matter of a couple hours during the morning and wind chills will tumble into the teens and single digits.

Also, Christmas afternoon and especially Christmas night it appears there will be some significant lake snow trying to develop on a cold west-southwest wind. This kind of wind direction would keep lake snow off Lake Ontario well north of Syracuse, but there could be a little lake snow affecting the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area at times off Lake Erie. The current thinking is that most significant lake snow will probably set up somewhere between about Watertown and Pulaski and out over the northern half of the Tug Hill. Winter Storm Watches remain in effect in these areas through Saturday.

Lake snow is expected to continue through at least the first part of the weekend too mainly east of Lake Ontario possibly shifting south a bit Saturday before ending Sunday. In the most persistent snows, a foot or more of snow is a distinct possibility between Watertown and Pulaski the way it looks now which could make travel very difficult in these areas. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on the more active weather ahead.