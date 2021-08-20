WATCH: Heavy rain is gone, but the heat and humidity sticks around

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

While we expect Friday to be a mainly dry day, there still will be a lot of humidity around to end the week. As a result, the heating of the day could cause a spotty shower/storm, but most get through Friday dry.

Highs to end the week should make it well into the 80s under more breaks of hazy sun.

WEEKEND:

No change to the air mass over us for this upcoming weekend so look for more of the same: warmer than normal temperatures and plenty of humidity.

Each day of the weekend, as we heat up we end up with a scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

State Fair Information Guide

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area
Storm Team Summer Outlook