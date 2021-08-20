WATCH: Heavy rain is gone, but the heat and humidity sticks around

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

While we expect Friday to be a mainly dry day, there still will be a lot of humidity around to end the week. As a result, the heating of the day could cause a spotty shower/storm, but most get through Friday dry.

Highs to end the week should make it well into the 80s under more breaks of hazy sun.

WEEKEND:

No change to the air mass over us for this upcoming weekend so look for more of the same: warmer than normal temperatures and plenty of humidity.

Each day of the weekend, as we heat up we end up with a scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon.