WATCH: Heavy rain moves in CNY Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

Grab the rain gear today! It’s going to be a wet day with moderate to heavy downpours mainly in the afternoon.

A slow moving cold front will a line of heavy rain from south to north will make its way across the state from west to east

There is going to be plenty of moisture ahead of the front, so we’ll have to watch for periods of very heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, especially in and around urban areas and small streams. Here are more details on the flood potential and the overall setup.



When will it rain where I live?

Thursday morning through noon the heavy rain is west of Syracuse and the Finger Lakes.

From noon through 7pm expect the heavy line of rain to slowly move east from Syracuse to Utica.

After sunset the Finger Lakes are clearing out. Syracuse is left with a few light lingering showers. Utica and eastern New York will have the heavier rain.

Midnight and overnight the rain is mostly in eastern New York and the Albany area.

Rainfall amounts should range from about 1 to 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts possible when all is said and done by late Thursday night/early Friday.

You won’t need to layer up too much since it’s still a warm day. Highs rise into the 70s once again Thursday, and it stays on the muggy side.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

The rain quickly moves out after sunrise Friday. It turns cooler, or more seasonable, and drier for the end of the week. Many will wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s Friday morning.

Initially, a dry slot of air will move into Central New York Thursday night and clear our skies out. That drier air over us means a sunny start Friday before clouds fill in.

Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s to end the week. Hello Fall!