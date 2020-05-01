WATCH: Heavy rain tapers to showers overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

Rain will taper to lighter rain showers overnight. Lows by daybreak Friday will be in the low 50s for many.

Rainfall amounts across for most of Central New York through Thursday night will end up between 1”- 1.5”. Best chance for upwards of 2” or more is going to be across the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

FRIDAY:

The storm system responsible for the soaking rain Thursday will continue slowly sliding east of us Friday and Friday night. This will result in light rain showers on Friday. It won’t be as windy but it will still be a bit breezy and cooler. Temperatures will hold in the 50s for most of the day.

The good news is low pressure moves steadily enough that our skies clear out quickly Friday night

WEEKEND:

High dominates the start of the weekend so we expect a good deal of sunshine Saturday morning. That gives way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. They will be high, thin clouds at first but lower and thicken a bit as we head into the evening.

Temperatures are more seasonable.

Sunday a weak cold front swings through from the north. Ahead of the front we’ll manage to warm into the upper 60s but we are at risk for a few light showers.