WATCH: Here comes the weekend rain, it’s not a wash though

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

We have light rain passing through this morning as a warm front lifts north of Syracuse.

Scattered showers and a few afternoon storms are expected to be around for the middle day of the holiday weekend ahead of a cold front. Some downpours are possible between about 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. pushing from west to east. After this, we see a drier and possibly brighter end to the day.

Highs climb into the mid-70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

Any showers/storms taper after 6 or 7 Sunday evening with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and lows near 60.

Another cold front and disturbance swing in on Labor Day with some showers and a storm or two possible. Monday, like Sunday, will not be a washout and should feature intervals of sun. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks great as most go back to work and some of the kids head back to school. We are expecting some sunshine and comfortably warm air with highs rising into well into the 70s thanks to high pressure building in.